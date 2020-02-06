Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory Announces 2020 Summer Camps

Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory has announced its 2020 Summer Camp

Series that will run from June 1 – July 10. Camps provide burgeoning artists of all ages the

opportunity to hone their creative skills in acting, music theatre, dance, and

technical theatre disciplines at the only equity professional theatre in the valley.

The camps are weekly sessions with full and half-day options, which offer students Pre K

through Adult a variety of ways to explore their creativity and self-expression. Each

camp culminates with a performance for family and friends.

All classes are taught by working theatre artists. Students will get a chance to flex their

collaboration muscle and put on a show with a variety of different styled courses.

Need-based scholarships are available on request: email [email protected] for

more information. For more information, and the weekly schedule visit millmountain.org/class