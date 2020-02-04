Upcoming Event: Woodland Owners Retreat To The Woods

Topics include forest management planning, timber sales, wildlife management, forest health, basic tree identification and measurement skills, and more. A tour of the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest will showcase pine and hardwood management, wildlife practices, and water quality protection.

Sponsoring partners for the retreat are the Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program.

“This program provides a great introduction to forest management issues, especially for those new to land ownership,” said Ellen Powell of the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Jennifer Gagnon, coordinator of the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program, based in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment, said, “We use a combination of classroom and field sessions, taught by experts, to get participants fully engaged in learning. The retreat format also enables people to share their experiences with other landowners.”

The program runs from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. Thursday night lodging is available and encouraged. Two registration options are available: with Thursday and Friday night lodging at $90 per person or $170 per couple; or a commuter option without lodging at $40 per person or $70 per couple. Meals included with all options are Friday breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and Saturday breakfast and lunch.

To register online or download a mail-in brochure, visit www.forestupdate.frec.vt.edu. The deadline to register is March 5. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at 540-231-6391 or [email protected].

Persons with disabilities who desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate in this activity may also contact Jennifer Gagnon during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., no later than March 5. The TDD number is 800-828-1120.