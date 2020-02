Goodwill Offers Free Computer Classes Help Roanokers Advance Their Skills

Goodwill offers computer classes to assist job seekers who need to improve their employment opportunities by increasing their computer knowledge.

Computer Classes are available at:

Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Suite B, Roanoke | (540) 581.0620

Goodwill Danville Career Center, 512 Westover Drive, Danville | (434) 792.2511

Goodwill Learning Academy – New River Valley Center, 265A Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg

All classes are offered at no charge and open to the public. Interested individuals must take the NorthStar Computer Assessments before beginning any computer classes to determine their skill level. Prior registration is preferred for all classes and assessments and can be done by calling the local Goodwill center or visiting the Computer Classes website page by clicking here.

Some classes offered include:

Beginner Computer

Intermediate Computer

Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Digital Literacy

And More!

For more information on the classes offered and the current class schedule click here.

For individuals interested in more advanced computer training, Goodwill offers Information Technology Training to jump start careers in IT in as little as 13 weeks. Click here for more information.

Public Classes, Workshops, Job Fairs, and More Throughout the Month