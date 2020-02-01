Photos of Unique Community on View at O. Winston Link Museum

From local artist and musician Jimmy Deck comes “Light & Shadow,” works inspired by the photographs of O. Winston Link. Deck is creating a miniature railroad community, Steamer’s Point, and an exhibit of his photos of the town’s sites make up the exhibit.

Deck’s work represents the manipulation of light, paired with the atmosphere of an Edward Hopper painting, to create larger-than-life photographs from small- scale scenes. Visit and build your own scene, or write a story about one of the photographs.

This exhibit will be on view through May 5, 2020.