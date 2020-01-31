National Talk Radio Hosts Mike Gallagher and Sebastian Gorka To Broadcast Live From WFJX

WFJX FOX Radio 910 AM and 104.3 FM is bringing Salem Media Network’s national radio hosts Mike Gallagher and Dr. Sebastian Gorka to broadcast “live and in person” from the studios of WFJX on Monday March 2 and Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President/Spoken Word Format, Salem Media Group and Salem Radio Networks, stated, “I am happy to confirm the appearance of our two superstars Mike Gallagher and Dr. Sebastian Gorka in Roanoke for the Super Tuesday rally”.

Mike Gallagher will broadcast Monday and Tuesday mornings, 9:00 AM until noon, while Dr. Sebastian Gorka will broadcast Monday evening only, 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

After the Monday broadcasts, WFJX FOX Radio 910 AM and 104.3 FM will present a “Don’t Forget to Vote – Election Reception” at The Vinton War Memorial, 814 E Washington Ave, Vinton, Virginia 24179.

Mike Gallagher will be available for a “Meet-N-Greet” on Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM.

Both, Mike Gallagher and Dr. Sebastian Gorka will be speakers at the “Don’t Forget to Vote – Election Reception” election rally Monday night, 7:00PM until 9:00PM.

The receptions are open to the public and the admission is free.

March 3, 2020 is considered “Super Tuesday” for many states across the country holding election primaries. Virginia is considered a “political battle ground state for the 2020 presidential general election”.