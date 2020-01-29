New Interactive Art Installation Landing in Market Square

Downtown Roanoke, Inc., has announced the arrival of a new innovative, interactive art installation to Market Square, in the heart of Downtown Roanoke. The public is invited to see, explore, and interact with “Chimes Roanoke” from January 31 – February 29, 2020.

Chimes refers to the concept of chaos theory, in which a small action produces a large impact. Inspired by the scientific concept of strange attractors, a random disorder is set up thanks to 30 lights and 8 speakers that come to life at the slightest swaying of the chimes.

At rest, without any interaction, the installation is in a state of equilibrium. But a simple gust of wind, or an interaction with a visitor, transforms the entire ambiance and generates new light and sound patterns. Every chock between the Chimes’ bells disturbs the audiovisual environment and can generate divergent evolutions. The results become unpredictable and chaotic. The countless possible combinations give the user a multitude of options to explore.

The installation is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages.

This installation was made possible by the generous support of ValleyStar Credit Union. “We applaud Downtown Roanoke for their creativity and passion in making the downtown area a relevant, cultural hub. And, it’s fun to be a part of the effort to make this available to everyone in the region,” stated Mickey Garland, Chief Marketing Officer of ValleyStar Credit Union.

“Roanoke has never had an interactive art installation like this before,” said Tina Workman, President and CEO of Downtown Roanoke, Inc. “We enjoy bringing fun, unique activities to Downtown Roanoke and find that doing so encourages people to come downtown to enjoy those activities and visit our locally owned businesses while they’re here. An interactive art installation is a win-win for our community and our

businesses.”

Market Square is located at 1 Market Square SE in Downtown Roanoke and is open daily from 7:00 am – 3:00 am.