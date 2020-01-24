GO Virginia Region 2 Celebrates Successes Driven by Grantees

GO Virginia Region 2 has commemorated the achievements of their first round of grantees. During a “Success Celebration” at the Virginia Western Community College STEM building, the nonprofit organization highlighted the accomplishments of 15 grant recipients who were awarded funding through GO Virginia in 2019.

Recipients used grant funding to develop projects focused on talent, technology, entrepreneurship, and site development in the New River Valley, Roanoke-Alleghany, and Lynchburg regions.

“These grantees are no doubt assisting in the transformation of the economic landscape of our region,” said Raymond Smoot, Chairman of GO Virginia Region 2 Council. “Their projects are building talent pipelines and career pathways for the workforce we need. They’re connecting resources to entrepreneurs who are creating high tech jobs. They’re creating spaces and places where new businesses are launching and growing. We are proud to have assisted their work and to share in their inspiring stories.”

GO Virginia is a state-wide economic development initiative developed to encourage growth and opportunity across nine geographic regions through collaboration among businesses, education and local government. The nonprofit organization invests in projects that help create and fill higher wage jobs and bring innovative technology to the region.

GO Virginia Region 2 has invested millions of dollars in a variety of transformational projects that make significant contributions to high priority industry clusters: manufacturing, emerging technology, life sciences, healthcare, and food and beverage manufacturing. To learn more about the GO Virginia initiatives in Region 2, visit EconDev.VT.edu/GOVAR2 and dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.