Carilion Children’s Hospital Receives Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center Designation

You’ve probably heard Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH) described as the region’s only Level 1 trauma center. As of last week, Carilion Children’s Hospital (within CRMH) is now also a designated Level 1 program for treating pediatric patients.

Designation happens at the state level, and Carilion Children’s is one of only three Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Centers in the state, and the only one west of Richmond.

Level 1 Trauma Centers provide the most comprehensive services to care for injured patients throughout their hospitalization and recovery—total care from prevention through rehabilitation.

This designation recognizes the dedicated work and specialized expertise that has already been a part of Carilion Children’s. Part of the designation also includes preventing these deaths and injuries through Carilion’s work leading Safe Kids Southwest Virginia.