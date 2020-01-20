Retirement Unlimited, Inc. Names Steve Winter as Vice President of Plant Operations

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI), announced the promotion of Steve Winter to Vice President of Plant Operations for the family-owned and Virginia based Senior Living Community management company. In this role, Winter is responsible for ensuring the highest quality physical plant and environmental services for all RUI communities as well as collaborate and coordinate with new development and renovation initiatives.

“Steve Winter is a valued and trusted leader who has the passion, determination, and dedication to encourage his team and colleagues to perform above the rest and has made a significant impact on the success of our company,” said DorisEllie Sullivan, President of RUI.

Winter began his career in the United States Navy serving as an Operation Specialist for 13 years where he instructed navigators to operate Landing Craft Air Cushion Vehicles. In 1999, he joined Bay Lake Community to assist in the opening of the new RUI community in Virginia Beach, VA. He served as the Environmental Services Director responsible for the Maintenance and Housekeeping departments. In 2005, Winter acquired the responsibility of Director of Dietary Services in addition to his current role. In 2007, he was promoted to Corporate Director of Plant Services tasking him the responsibility of conducting quarterly maintenance audits, preparing all RUI communities for HUD/REAC inspections as well as assist with capital expenditures and renovations.

In 2016, under the leadership of Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President of RUI , Winter was promoted to serve as the Corporate Director of Plant Operations and assisted in an expansion plan including the build of five additional communities and renovations projects at all existing communities.

“It has been a privilege to serve our residents and RUI for the past 21 years,” said Winter. “We are fortunate to have such caring and generous ownership who continue to make significant improvements to resident care and services in all our communities. My goal is to offer continued support of our growth and serve our residents and communities by doing my part to provide a lifestyle our residents have earned and deserve.”