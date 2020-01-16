24th Annual Virginia Children’s Engineering Convention To Be Held in Roanoke

The Virginia Children’s Engineering Council is having it’s 24th Annual Children’s Engineering Convention in Roanoke next month. Over 800 elementary school teachers from Virginia and surrounding areas attended last year to learn new methods and gain educational resources to better themselves in the teaching of STEM.

With an emphasis on technology and engineering, Virginia Children’s Engineering Council (VCEC) is dedicated to developing design, engineering, and technology instructional materials, and providing local, regional, and statewide inservice opportunities for educators in grades PreK-5.

The inservice programs help teachers ensure that children develop an understanding of how to use, create, control, and assess technology. These instructional experiences are provided in a design, critical thinking, and problem solving context. They use selected Standards of Learning in English, mathematics, science, history and social science, and supports the profile of a Virginia graduate.Please consider attending and helping us spread the word to assist with our goal of “Engineering Virginia’s Future”.

Workshop highlights will focus on experiences that enable children to:

*Explore how people create use, and control technology

*Apply knowledge in mathematics, science, English, and history and social studies in solving problems associated with design, engineering and technology

*Use tools and materials to develop technological literacy and self-confidence

The VCEC Convention is providing teachers resources and information on quality STEM experiences—starting at an early age!

In addition to the special interest sessions/workshops, other opportunities will include education vendor exhibits and keynote speakers during each general session, including:

Jacie Maslyk currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent in the Hopewell Area School District and leads the movement for creativity and innovation in Beaver County with the establishment of the Innovation Learning Consortium. Jacie is currently collaborating with educators from Quaker Valley and Propel Schools to build teacher leadership capacity around innovation. She is also working with the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit and Beaver County school district to establish a network of organizations who support creativity and innovative practices in schools.

Rachael Mann is the founder of #TeachlikeTED and coauthor of The Martians in Your Classroom. She speaks and writes about the future of education and helps educators rethink the learning spaces of today. Prior to #TeachlikeTED, Rachael was the Network to Transform Teaching and STEM Professional Learning Director for Northern Arizona University’s AZK12 Center and State Director for Educators Rising Arizona.

When: Thursday, February 6, 8:00 AM–7:00 PM/ Friday, February 7, 8:00 AM– 2:00 PM

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016