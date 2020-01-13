Woods and Wildlife Conference To Be Held In Roanoke

Owners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at one of two Woods and Wildlife Conferences this winter. Locations will be Hollins University in Roanoke on February 15, and Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper on February 29. Both events will run from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

“This conference addresses the latest issues and trends in forest and wildlife management,” said event founder Adam Downing of Virginia Cooperative Extension. “This will be our sixteenth year in central Virginia, and the second in Roanoke.”

Collaborators from public, private, and industrial entities plan the conference, with sessions that are applicable to both large and small property owners. Specific topics differ by location, but they include forest health, forest products, creating and maintaining various habitats, timber sale and harvest considerations, human-wildlife conflicts, and more.

The cost of the conference is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes lunch and materials. Registration and program details for both locations can be found at http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/ , under Landowner Programs.

The deadline to register is February 1 for Roanoke and February 20 for Culpeper. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at 540.231.6391 or [email protected]