2nd Annual Roanoke College International Film Festival Focuses on “Food!” 

The Department of Modern Languages will present the 2nd Annual Roanoke College International Film Festival February 19-28. This year’s theme is “FOOD!”

Eight films representing eight different languages and cultures will be shown on campus, at The Grandin Theatre, and at the Taubman Museum of Art. All screenings are free and open to the public and will have English subtitles. Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion.

The Festival is sponsored by Roanoke College, The Grandin Theatre, the Taubman Museum of Art, and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. Roanoke College sponsors include the Departments of Modern Languages, Anthropology, and English; Screen Studies and Peace & Justice Studies concentrations; in addition to Fintel Library, the Student Activities Board, Student Government Association, Hola, French Club, as well as the Offices of Community Programs and International Education.

The films featured are: