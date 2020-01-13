2nd Annual Roanoke College International Film Festival Focuses on “Food!” 

0
February 28: Tortilla Soup, 2001, 7:00 p.m., Antrim Chapel, Roanoke College, Director: Maria Ripoli, SPANISH

The Department of Modern Languages will present the 2nd Annual Roanoke College International Film Festival February 19-28. This year’s theme is “FOOD!”

Eight films representing eight different languages and cultures will be shown on campus, at The Grandin Theatre, and at the Taubman Museum of Art. All screenings are free and open to the public and will have English subtitles. Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion.

The Festival is sponsored by Roanoke College, The Grandin Theatre, the Taubman Museum of Art, and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. Roanoke College sponsors include the Departments of Modern Languages, Anthropology, and English; Screen Studies and Peace & Justice Studies concentrations; in addition to Fintel Library, the Student Activities Board, Student Government Association, Hola, French Club, as well as the Offices of Community Programs and International Education.

The films featured are:

February 19: The Lunchbox, 2013, 5:00 p.m., The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke, Director: Ritesh Batra, HINDI

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 20: Eat Drink Man Woman, 1994, 7:00 p.m., Antrim Chapel, Roanoke College, Director: Ang Lee CHINESE

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 21: Earth, 1930, 7:00 p.m., Antrim Chapel, Roanoke College Director: Dovjenko, RUSSIAN

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 22: Le saveur du palais/ Haute Cuisine, 2012, 2:00 p.m., Taubman Museum of Art, Director: Christian Vincent, FRENCH

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 22: Soul Kitchen, 2009, 7:00 p.m., Colket Ballroom, Roanoke College Director: Fatih Akin, GERMAN

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 26: Sweet Bean, 2014, 7:00 p.m., Hollins University, Director: Naome Kawase, JAPANESE

 

 

 

 

 

 


February 27: Mid-August lunch, 2008, 7:00 p.m., Colket Ballroom, Roanoke College, Director: Gianni di Gregorio, ITALIAN

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 28: Tortilla Soup, 2001, 7:00 p.m., Antrim Chapel, Roanoke College, Director: Maria Ripoli, SPANISH