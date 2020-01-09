Dillon Cutaiar will graduate Virginia Tech in May 2020 with a job at Microsoft in his back pocket, thanks to his virtual and augmented reality work in the University Libraries at Virginia Tech.

Augmented reality adds digital elements, like Snapchat filters or holograms, to live experiences seen through smartphones, iPads, or other devices. Virtual reality typically uses goggles and immerses the wearer in an alternate experience that shuts out the physical world.

During Cutaiar’s two-year paid fellowship with Todd Ogle in University Libraries Applied Research in Immersive Environments and Simulations, the computer science major freely took chances and pushed boundaries in virtual and augmented reality research.

He began with single-handedly fixing a project that preserves the history of Christiansburg Institute – an African American school once run by Booker T. Washington and located in Christiansburg, Virginia.

“Dillon’s work on the Christiansburg Institute project is the sole reason it exists today. He made the tough call and told me a complete rewrite would be necessary,” said Ogle. “That showed maturity. He single-handedly took my design requirements and bootstrapped the app from scratch.”

Through an iPad loaded with an app, students stroll school grounds, explore buildings that no longer exist, investigate original school photographs, and build their own historical record of the school that educated the region’s African American students from 1870-1966.

Cutaiar didn’t have previous experience with the program used to build the project — but he took advantage of library resources and expertise to learn it. “I was ready to learn whatever I needed to. I had to take full ownership of the project and Todd had a lot of trust in me,” said Dillon.

He then expanded his projects to include a virtual version of the School of Performing Arts’ and the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology’s installation Shakespeare’s Garden, an immersive sound stroll through Shakespeare’s sonnets, soliloquies, and scenes in the Moss Arts Center’s Cube.

“I made it work from scratch by bringing in visuals and audio from original artists and a virtual model of the Cube from graduate student Lucas Freeman in the School of Visual and Performing Arts,” said Cutaiar.

“I created a similar virtual reality preservation of the School of Visual Arts and School of Performing Arts’ Poe’s Shadows: An Immersive Theatrical Installation. It’s a mobile experience of the giant rotating Tell-Tale Heart illustration. Virtual reality can preserve a unique experience and make it available beyond the original installation.”