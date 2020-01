The Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization (RVTPO) is seeking public input on using $625 million in public funds for Interstate 81 improvements. The public funds are the result of dedicated funding which includes a 2.1% regional motor fuels tax along the I-81 corridor.

Please take a minute to complete a quick survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PWNSJQJ.

For more information, please contact Rachel Ruhlen at [email protected].