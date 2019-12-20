Registration Open For 6th Annual GAUNTLET Business Program & Competition

The Advancement Foundation invites all entrepreneurs wanting to start or expand their business in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, City of Salem, the Alleghany Highlands, Rockbridge County, Lexington, Buena Vista, Buchanan, Troutville, Daleville, Fincastle, Eagle Rock, Iron Gate, Cloverdale, and Glenvar to register for the 6th Annual GAUNTLET Business Program & Competition™!

The GAUNTLET includes business training, mentorship, scaling strategies, and much more! Anyone can participate in the classes and then at the end of the program entrepreneurs will have the option to compete to win over $300,000 cash and prizes!

Classes will be held once a week for 10 weeks, every Tuesday starting February 4, 2020, from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Current class locations include the Vinton War Memorial and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College.