Connecting Researchers With Students – Registration Open For Kids’ Tech University

Kids’ Tech University is returning to Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus for its 11th annual spring program. Hosted by the Fralin Life Sciences Institute in partnership with Virginia 4-H, Kids’ Tech University bridges the gap between scientists and kids to make science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) more hands-on while investigating a variety of topics. Alongside Virginia Tech undergraduate students, graduate students, and faculty, kids will catch a glimpse of what it’s like to be a college student.

Registration is now open on a first-come, first-served basis for children between the ages of 9 and 12, regardless of place of residence or academic achievement. The curriculum will address a variety of topics, ensuring that there is something for every interest.

Mornings will start with an interactive session led by a diverse group of researchers and professionals that will have a “university feel” to immerse students in the experience. Then, the kids will take a break for lunch at one of the university’s award-winning dining halls to feel what it’s like to be on a college campus. Following lunch, the afternoons are busy with a variety of hands-on activities and exhibits organized by clubs, organizations, and labs from across the university.

Kids’ Tech University has four program dates for the semester, and participants and parents are expected to attend all four. The schedule for the spring 2020 Kids’ Tech University semester includes:

Jan. 25, 2020 : “Is calling someone a bird brain really an insult?” by Kendra Sewall, associate professor of biological sciences at Virginia Tech and an affiliate of the School of Neuroscience.

Feb. 15, 2020 : "OUCH!!! Why does stuff hurt?" by Kristofer Rau, assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Feb. 29, 2020 : "Did you know that mosquitos are super smart?" by Chloé Lahondére, research assistant professor in Virginia Tech's Department of Biochemistry.

March 28, 2020: "The Real C.S.I." by Kevin Patrick, director of the Western Laboratory for the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

The programs will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Parents and guardians are invited to watch the morning session from a different lecture hall on campus but are required to drop off and pick up their child(ren) from the interactive session, accompany them to lunch, and join their young learners for the afternoon.

“We try to engage the kids and support their excitement over science. We do ask the parents to go around to the different activities with their kid to also get that exposure about learning the science, interacting, and having fun,” said Kristy Collins, director of Kids’ Tech University.