Rehearsals Underway For MMT’s The Sound Of Music

Mill Mountain Theatre has begun rehearsals for their upcoming holiday show: The Sound of Music running December 4th – 22nd on the Trinkle MainStage. The cast is led by Roanoke’s own Emma Gwin as Maria, Broadway’s Timothy Booth as Captain Georg von Trapp and Mary Grace Gordon as Mother Abbess.

The hills are alive in the Roanoke Valley this holiday season with the classic musical, The Sound Of Music. Best known for its film adaptation starring Julie Andrews, this 1959 classic features such songs as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, “Do-Re-Mi”, and “The Sound of Music.” This show is perfect for the whole family to see during the holidays.

Roanokers are invited to share in this heartwarming story with a cast that mixes national talent with your local favorites in Roanoke’s most beloved musical that also features: Tess Olivia Marshall (Elsa), Phillip John Freebourn (Max), Kayla Ryan Walsh (Sister Berthe), Emma Lou DeLaney (Sister Margaretta), Billie Aken-Tyers (Sister Sophia), Ellen Frary (Liesel-Von), Haley Lynch (Liesel- Trapp), Oliver Farber (Friedrich- Von), James Moledor (Friedrich- Trapp), Taylor Berenbaum (Louisa- Von), Caroline Moledor (Louisa- Trapp), Hannah Conner (Brigitta- Von), Sylvia MacNab (Brigitta- Trapp), Beckett Socha (Kurt- Von), Griffin Shaver (Kurt- Trapp), Haley Morris (Marta-Von), Emma Lou Harvey (Marta- Trapp), Natalie Thorell (Gretl- Von), Riley Whisnant (Gretl-Trapp), Cody Edwards (Rolf), Devin Altizer (Franz), MaryJean Redon Levin (Frau Schmidt), Patrick Kennerly (Herr Zeller), Pat LoRicco (Baron Elberfeld), Jeffrey McGullion (Admiral Von Schreiber), Caroline Weston (Nun/Party Guest), Cindy Blevins (Baroness Elberfeld / Nun), Ashlinn Blevins (Maid/Nun), Emma Sala (Ursula/Nun), and Jackie Peale (Frau Zeller/Nun).

The Sound of Music? is Directed by Ginger Poole and Christopher Castanho, with Music Direction by Seth Davis, Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Costume Design by Jennie Ruhland, Lighting Design by Bill Webb, Props Design by Matt Shields, Sound Consultation by Ayme Gierchak, and Technical Direction by Karen Gierchak.