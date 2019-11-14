UPDATE: Roanoke Police Still Searching for Michael Alexander Brown: 3:00 PM 11/14/19

Update on Manhunt for Michael Alexander Brown: 3:00 PM 11/14/19

The shelter in place for the Grandin Road area near Patrick Henry High School has been lifted, but Roanoke Police urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Remember to lock your vehicles and homes. Stay tuned to social media outlets for updates. ******************** At a press conference held at 1:15 p.m. today, Nov. 14, at Virginia Heights Elementary School, Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones updated the news media and the public about the search for Michael Alexander Brown. Below are the highlights: Michael Alexander Brown hasn’t been caught.

He is believed to be on foot.

The search continues near the vicinity of Patrick Henry High School.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Residents should remain vigilant. Make sure your car and home doors remain locked. You should be careful if someone knocks on your door.

Police want this situation to “end peacefully.” Chief Jones is encouraging Mr. Brown to turn himself in to authorities. Further updates will be posted as information becomes available.

Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones, along with other law enforcement partners, held a press conference this morning about the manhunt for Michael Alexander Brown. He is believed to be in the area near Patrick Henry High School and is considered armed and dangerous.

THIS IS NOT A SCHOOL SHOOTING OR SCHOOL INCIDENT.

If you see Michael Alexander Brown, please call 1-877-926-8332 or 911. His vehicle was discovered on Tillett Road, SW. Police believe he may be on foot in the area. Residents are asked to use extreme caution, lock all doors, and be on the lookout.

To watch the press conference, visit: https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa/