Virginia Tech Architecture / Design Programs Ranked Among Best In Nation

Virginia Tech’s School of Architecture + Design has once again been recognized as a leader for the strength of its educational programs and the quality of its graduates in the 2019-2020 rankings of America’s Top-Ranked Architecture and Design Schools, published by DesignIntelligence.

Part of the College of Architecture and Urban Studies, the school’s undergraduate program in architecture is ranked as the No. 6 most admired program nationally, moving up two spots from the previous year. The graduate program also advanced two spots to be ranked 13th most admired. Combined, graduates from these programs rank as No. 4 in most hired by firms across the country.

The undergraduate program in architecture also ranked highly across several skills assessment areas, coming in No. 2 in construction methods and materials, No. 3 in sustainability, and No. 4 in research. The graduate architecture program was also recognized for its strengths in construction methods and materials, tying for No. 5 alongside Yale University.

In interior design, the undergraduate program was ranked as the No. 11 most admired and also rose three spots in the most hired category to No. 5 in the country.