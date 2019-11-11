SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society Holds Fall Workshop

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held their annual fall workshop at the shop of John and Beth Coffman. Twenty-four members and their guest enjoyed presentations on four major subjects pertaining to wooden boats. Chapter members Alan Fredericks, John Coffman and George Blosser presented details of wood boat electrical wiring, Paragon transmission adjustment, boat trailer maintenance and the removal and replacement of deck seams caulking.

For further information regarding the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter go to www.woodenboats.net or contact Alan Frederick 540-352-8653 or via email to [email protected]