What A Difference A Yearling Makes

Resting on a cushion of clean hay, the pregnant mare appeared calm. Her glistening black tail, finely braided, was arched. A fan hummed in the corner.

It was spring outside, the height of foaling season at Virginia Tech’s Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center (EMC) in Leesburg, Virginia. And this mare was delivering.

Gathered at the stall door, a handful of technicians in scrubs looked on intently, murmuring in wait.

In one graceful movement, the bay mare shifted her weight and rose. Her tail twitched, swishing from one side to the other, then settled.

A single brown leg, its tiny hoof sheaved in white, protruded from the mare’s birth canal. The delivery wasn’t progressing.

The attending veterinarian, Krista Estell, a clinical assistant professor of equine medicine, gave the word: “Can we get this baby out, kiddo?” The mare remained motionless, her head bowed, as four clinicians entered her stall, the metal door clanking behind them.

Estell walked directly to the mare’s rear. Wearing blue surgical gloves, she planted her feet, bent her knees, and grasped the leg, straight as a string, with both hands. She pulled downward.

Next to her, equine medicine resident Megan Marchitello swiped the mare’s tail aside and grabbed the foal’s other leg, now visible. A technician stood at the mare’s head, a gloved hand lightly on her muzzle.

Leaning back, Estell counted in rhythm as the two women tugged: “One, two, three; one, two, three; one, two, three.” They squatted with each pull. “Down; one, two, three; down; one, two, three.”

“C’mon, Momma,” Estell chirped. The foal’s hindquarters appeared. “Now we’re cooking. Good job, Mommy.”

After a few seconds, Estell gave the command: “Okay, I need someone to catch this foal. Get some towels ready.”

At once, the stall swirled with activity. Two technicians grabbed towels; another three swung open the stall’s door and entered. They circled the mare in a choreographed routine, then crouched around her, holding up towels as if offering gifts.

With a flourish, the foal burst out in one fluid thrust and was lowered to the hay. “Okay, let’s sit baby up. Take Mommy a step forward,” Estell said, directing the technician positioned at the mare’s head.

The team surrounded the new foal and briskly cleared away the translucent birth pouch. With the towels, they formed a soft ledge along the foal’s back, a cradle of support.

“Okay, everyone out,” Estell said. The women moved in unison. “Good job,” one of them whispered before she stepped through the stall’s doorway.

His regal legs folded, the foal shook his head rapidly back and forth, and touched his nose to the hay, discovering its smell.

And then the mare leisurely turned and lowered her head. She sniffed her new foal from head to toe and back again, and began licking his flank, over and over.

His name would be Picasso, and he would become, as Estell later described him, “a strapping weanling.”