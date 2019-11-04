Signature Event “Illuminights” To Brighten Up Explore Park

Roanokers will now have an opportunity to explore their holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 500,000 lights. Roanoke County and Center in the Square are making preparations to launch a new signature event on November 29, called Illuminights.

The walking tour at Explore Park features displays celebrating nature, fantasy, adventure and Christmas traditions. Additional activities on select nights will include carriage rides, a Santa shop for kids, cookie decorating crafts and Santa visits.

Event organizers expect Illuminights to become a signature attraction for Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “The community excitement surrounding this event has been fantastic,” says Roanoke County’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Doug Blount. “It’s an experience unlike anything else in our region, with the goal of bringing families together to celebrate the holidays, while creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park. Illuminights is made possible through generous support from Cox Communications, Carilion Children’s Clinic, and Shields & Ginny Jarrett. Major media support provided by WSLS-TV. Explore Park is located at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115.

Volunteers are still needed to fill over 700 available time slots throughout the 26-night event. Positions include such duties as parking, guest services, concessions, green team and logistics. Individuals or organizations willing to participate should visit their website www.ExplorePark.org/Illuminights for online registration and contact information.

Advance tickets are currently available online with prices ranging from $6 to $13.