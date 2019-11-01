Virginia’s Customs, Cultures and Cuisines: Virginia’s 18th Century Frontier – Nov. 9 & 10

Visitors will learn about early settlers’ lives in southwestern Virginia and about the Native Americans who lived there first during Historical Society of Western VA’s presentation of Virginia’s Customs, Cultures and Cuisines: Virginia’s 18th Century Frontier to be held on Nov 9th.

Interactive lesson will focus on the everyday lives of the Scotch-Irish settlers and the nomadic Indian tribes on the Virginia frontier from about 1750-1770. Visitors can handle museum objects representing aspects of the early cultures and participate in hands-on activities like pounding corn and making butter.

Members of the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia of Southwest Virginia will have interpreters on site. Do you know why British soldiers were stationed on the Virginia Coast during this period? Historical interpreter Jeff Briggs can tell you.

A family-friendly program. Education programs will run at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, and at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Exhibits will be available during all museum hours: 10-5 Saturday; noon-5 Sunday.