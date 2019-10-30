Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Announces Fundraising Milestone

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has announced that they have raised $325,000 so far to build the Kiwanis Centennial Playground in the Melrose-Orange Target Area.

This success was recently bolstered by a $5,000 grant from Cox Charities and a $50,000 grant from Kiwanis International Children’s Fund. Additional grants have been received from Carilion Community Outreach, Capital District Kiwanis, the Louise R Lester Foundation, and the City of Roanoke Community Development/HUD for a total of $164,000.

The club has raised an additional $22,000 through various community fundraising events including the Kiwanis Bocce Tournament, the Haley Toyota Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day, and Roanoke Valley Gives.

The Centennial Playground campaign has been supported by numerous faith-based institutions, local companies, and individuals – all who have contributed $94,500 to help reach the $325,000 milestone.

All are welcome at this free event on Sunday, November 3rd at 5pm at the Melrose Library (2502 Melrose Avenue) to learn more about this exciting fully accessible playground and find out how you can be a part of it! Enjoy light refreshments, live music, and entertainment by Roanoke Children’s Theatre – and learn more about our project, our climb and what is at the top of the wall.