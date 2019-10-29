The Global Change Center Sponsors ‘Hidden Rivers’ Film at Lyric Theatre

The Global Change Center at Virginia Tech will feature Freshwaters Illustrated as they present their film, “Hidden Rivers,” at The Lyric Theatre on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. The event is open and free to the public; it will be preceded by festivities and followed by a panel discussion.

“Hidden Rivers,” a film 10 years in the making, explores the rivers and streams of the Southern Appalachian region, which are home to North America’s most biologically rich waters. The film follows conservation biologists and explorers as they find ways to protect the beautiful and delicate life within our rivers, streams, and lakes.

Freshwaters Illustrated, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the conservation of freshwaters, hopes to connect audiences with their local freshwater ecosystems through the use of breath-taking cinematography and photography.

The event, which is sponsored by the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, the Global Change Center, the Lyric Theatre, the New River Conservancy, the New River Land Trust, and Wild Virginia, hopes to inspire and bring awareness of aquatic conservation to Virginia Tech and the regional community.

Pre-event festivities will begin at 1:15 p.m. and include mingling with fun-loving riverine mascots, as well as informational booths that will be hosted by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the United States Forest Service, and our other sponsors. Booths will also be selling freshwater-themed merchandise to support Freshwaters Illustrated and their mission.

After the event, the audience is welcome to attend a panel discussion with the filmmaker and representatives from conservation and outreach groups from this region. A meet and greet with the filmmaker and panelists will follow this discussion.

The Lyric Theatre is located at 135 College Ave. in Blacksburg. Doors will open at 1:15 p.m., with the film event beginning at 2 p.m. At that time, a short film will be presented along with opening remarks and sponsor acknowledgment.

This event is both free and family friendly. For more information about the event, please contact [email protected] To learn more about the film, please visit www.hiddenrivers.org .

~Written by Kendall Daniels