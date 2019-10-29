Roanoke Resident Embodies Veterans Day Values as a Member of U.S. Navy Reserve

“I am responsible for supporting the chain of command and staff with policies and procedures which help guide our selected reserves remain mobilized ready,” said Arthur-Frederick.

Arthur-Fredrick is a 1997 Entrepot Secondary School graduate and native of East Brunswick, New Jersey. Arthur-Fredrick also earned a degree from Devry University in 2010 majoring in accounting.

Reservists seamlessly support and actively aid military missions while continuing to lead their own independent lives in the civilian world, according to Navy officials.

“The Navy Reserve is a 100,000-strong team of sailors embedded across the fabric of society, loyal and dedicated patriots, serving both in uniform and civilian jobs, ready to defend the homeland and deploy across the world in a moment’s notice,” said Vice Adm. Luke McCollum, Chief of Navy Reserve.

The Navy Reserve provides strategic depth to America’s Navy as it protects the American homeland and advances economic prosperity by preserving freedom of the seas.

Arthur-Fredrick is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

A key element of the Navy the Nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Arthur-Fredrick is most proud of earning a master’s degree and serving with her son.

“I am very proud because I was able to balance work, school and family to accomplish these goals and that I am setting the example not only for my family but for my junior sailors as well,” said Arthur-Fredrick

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Arthur-Fredrick who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Arthur-Fredrick is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“My son currently serves with me and my brother and sisters have served as well,” said Arthur-Fredrick.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Arthur-Fredrick and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy has helped me developed good people and communication skills,” said Arthur-Frederick. “I have also had the opportunity to experience different types of leadership and cultures. I have had the opportunity to be part of a diverse and knowledgeable community.”

– Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana