Smith Mountain Antique and Classic Boat Society Enjoys Recent Weather

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held their annual fall cruise this past Saturday in the Blackwater section of Smith Mountain Lake. Eleven boats and twenty-six chapter members and their guests met at Christmas Tree Island and “cruised” to Magnum Point Marina for lunch.

This will be the last on-water activity for the chapter this year. Information on the SML Antique and Classic Boat Chapter can be found at www.woodenboats.net or call President Alan Frederick (540)352-8653.