VTC Med School Student Advocates For Rural Communities Here and Abroad

Now in her third year of study at VTCSOM, Gerrard advocates for both of her passions – rural and global health.

“Most of my classmates don’t have a rural background or understanding of the needs of the communities like where I grew up, but it is the patient population they will interact with here,” Gerrard said. “We talk a lot about having cultural awareness of diverse patient populations, but that’s often in the context of ethnicities, religion, race, and refugees, which is all very important. It’s kind of shocking to me that there’s a lack of understanding among my classmates about the rural population, so I’ve tried to bring that into the discussion. It’s a work in progress.”

VTCSOM uses problem-based learning in the curriculum, where students work in small groups on a patient case every week, learning basic science they need to know to pass required board exams within the context of a real patient. Gerrard enjoys when she is able to use an example from her family’s farm to help her group understand an aspect of the case. “I managed to weave a collage of myself delivering a calf into one of my small group presentations on glial cells.”

Over the summer in 2018, Gerrard was able to fuel her other passion – global health – with travel to Vietnam and Haiti as part of two research projects.

First, she went to Vietnam with her research faculty mentor, Stephanie DeLuca, research assistant professor and director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Neuromotor Research Clinic. DeLuca uses Pediatric Constraint-Induced Movement Therapy (P-CIMT) to help children with cerebral palsy, with positive results in the United States. For Gerrard’s project, she is investigating if the technique can work abroad too.

“We spent two weeks in Vietnam and trained 40 therapists in the technique. We trained them in the morning and had sessions with children in the afternoon,” Gerrard said. “While we could not fully measure the improvement because it was not a full training session, we noted some improvements. The kids were so happy and everyone involved had fun.” Back in Roanoke, Gerrard is reviewing the data as part of her full-scale research project, as part of the school’s unique and required research curriculum requirement.

After Vietnam, Gerrard went to Haiti to assist with Kathy Hosig in the Department of Public Health at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine for a One Health project.

This year, Gerrard began clinical clerkships, which she hopes will help her narrow her focus on what field of medicine to pursue. No matter the specialty, she knows she wants to focus on rural or global health or both, to provide care to underserved communities.

“There was a sign in my old hometown that said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ I thought it was clever, but that’s really what it is like in a rural community,” Gerrard said. “That’s the community I want to give back to because they have done so much for me.”

Gerrard is a recipient of the Sam and Priscilla McCall VTC School of Medicine Scholarship. The late Sam McCall was raised in Richlands, Virginia, and studied for a year in business administration at Virginia Tech with the Class of 1958. He moved away from the area to Texas, but his family that remained in rural Southwest Virginia faced limited access to health care. Sam and his wife, Priscilla, who now serves on the VTCSOM Dean’s Council on Advancement, created the scholarship with the hopes that some graduates would stay to practice in the area or other underserved communities.