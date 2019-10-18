RAYSAC / Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Join Together to Sponsor Red Ribbon Week Celebration

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are once again proud to sponsor the RED RIBBON WEEK Celebration. This campaign provides an opportunity for schools and communities to unite in order to raise awareness of alcohol and other drug abuse. Red Ribbon Week is also a great opportunity for students, teachers, staff, parents and our communities to promote healthy youth development and make positive choices.

The RED RIBBON Campaign for Drug-Free Youth was initiated in 1985 following the murder of Federal Agent Enrique Camarena by drug traffickers. The red ribbon was designated as the symbol of intolerance of illegal drug use and a commitment to a drug-free lifestyle. It is an ongoing national campaign held in October and designated as Red Ribbon Week.

This year’s theme is “Send A Message. Stay Drug Free.” Area schools will be competing for one of six Red Ribbon Week awards. Also, area elementary school students will participate in a poster contest and middle and high school students will participate in a media contest.

New this year, is the United Family Award and it will allow students to involve their families in the creative process. We are hoping that this will help parents engage with their students and talk about the dangers of substance abuse. If you would like to visit schools please let us know and we can share which schools are participating. More information can be found on our website.

The week will be celebrated with a candlelight ceremony on 11/10/19 at 3:30pm at Hotel Roanoke. The ceremony will be to remember those whose lives have been affected by alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs and to recognize this year’s Red Ribbon Week Celebration winners.