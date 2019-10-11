County School Board Offers $3000 Incentive For School Bus Drivers

$3000 signing bonus offered for new drivers, current drivers.

In an effort to recruit and retain quality school bus drivers, the Roanoke County School Board has announced the school system will offer a $3000 signing bonus (payable in three installments) for all new school bus drivers hired before January 1. Any drivers hired after January 1 will receive a signing bonus calculated on the basis of $400 per month through the end of the school year.

In addition, the school board will offer a $3000 retention bonus for all current school bus drivers (hired before Oct. 10) to be paid in two installments.

The board also will offer an additional $500 referral bonus to current school bus drivers who refer someone to become a new school bus driver. The bonus will be paid for each referral that results in a new driver that is successfully trained and drives regularly through the remainder of the school year.

“We need more bus drivers and we feel these incentives will help us not only recruit new drivers but also retain our current drivers,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We are looking for some more great people to join our transportation family,” Dr. Nicely said.

“The board is hopeful that these incentives will help us overcome our current bus driver shortage,” said Don Butzer, Chairman of the Roanoke County School Board. “Our bus drivers are an important part of our staff. They are the first and last faces our students see every school day and they make a huge difference in the lives of our students,” said Butzer.

The school system is looking to hire at least eight additional regular part-time bus drivers (starting at $16.33/hr) and ten substitute bus drivers ($16.50/hr). No experience is needed. All training, including Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training is included. In addition, the school system is offering full-time positions combining the duties of a bus driver and a nutrition associate. Applications for all open positions are being accepted online at www.rcps.us/jobs/.