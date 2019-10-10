Student Channels Life-threatening Diagnosis Into Passion For Wildfire Management

John Kese, a senior in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, spent the better part of the summer hiking through Great Smoky Mountains National Park, leading a team of fellow students researching how much fuel mass exists in the forest understory and estimating wildfire risks for the area.

For any student aspiring to work in the outdoors, this would be a challenging adventure and an opportunity to gain new skills in the field. For Kese, the experience was something more: “When a doctor tells you that he’s not sure you’ll ever walk again, and you find yourself running up and down the mountains in the Smokies, that’s reward enough right there.”

A difficult diagnosis

John Kese was supposed to be a baseball player.

“All along, my goal was to play college baseball,” he said. “I love the game, and that was my focus growing up. But during my freshman year of high school, I suffered an injury diving for a ball. That injury led to an MRI, which led to me finding out I had something called Arnold-Chiari malformation.”

Kese’s condition was severe: the base of his brain was blocking the flow of spinal cord fluid. A large syrinx — a rare, fluid-filled cavity within the spinal cord — developed, necessitating a whirlwind year of hospital stays and rehabilitation efforts. Kese endured 11 brain and spine surgeries, and had shunts placed in his spine and brain.

“I had to learn how to do everything all over again,” he explained. “I had to learn how to walk and how to write and everything in between. It was a rough time, but it built me into a better, stronger person. It made my family closer, our entire community closer. Everybody came together and was strong, and that helped me get through the worst parts.”

Igniting a new passion

With a career in baseball no longer an option, Kese found a new path forward through his childhood interests in forestry and the outdoors. While growing up in Virginia’s Bedford County, he helped his parents manage 600 acres of family land. The work included conducting prescribed burns with his father as part of their land management plan.

“We’d been doing prescribed burns on our land since I was a kid,” he explained. “When I turned 16, I started to really focus on getting my certification to work on wildfires. I was in my senior year of high school when I finally got it, and I remember getting my first detail on a fire out in Goshen. That experience was when I knew I wanted a career in this field. Walking off a mountain when it’s pitch dark and all you can see are the glowing embers throughout the woods was a life-changing experience for me.”

A presentation at Kese’s high school by the College of Natural Resources and Environment’s director of recruitment helped him find his way to Virginia Tech.

“John Gray Williams came and gave a presentation to us where he talked a lot about the forestry major,” Kese recalled. “Afterwards I went to talk to him, and what he told me about the program really stuck out. I was invited to campus for a private interview and tour, and I fell in love with the place.”