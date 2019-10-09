Cast of Mill Mountain Theatre’s One-man Show Announced

The cast of Mill Mountain Theatre’s upcoming one-man show has been announced. Every Brilliant Thing runs Nov 7 – 10 in the renovated Green Box: Waldron Stage.

“You’re six years old. Your mother’s in the hospital. You’re told she finds it hard to be happy. So you start making a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world: 1. Ice Cream, 2. Kung Fu Movies, 3.Laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose.” Touching, funny, and brilliantly stripped-down, Every Brilliant Thing is a one-man show about an individual’s journey with their mother and her struggle with mental health. The Guardian calls it “Heart-wrenching, hilarious…possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see.”

Every Brilliant Thing will feature Michael Amendola*, an NYC-based actor, producer and musician from Texas. Michael has worked Off-Broadway in Drunk Shakespeare (over 600 performances) and The Last Jew of Boyle Heights. Regionally, Michael has worked with the American Shakespeare Center, ZACH Scott and Austin Shakespeare, among others. IG: @dolagraphywww.michaelamendola.me

The play is directed by Sarah Butts, Production Stage-Managed by Jessica Taylor Edwards*, Scenic Coordination and Technical Direction by Karen Gierchek, Lighting Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Prop Design by Matt Shields, and Sound Design by Savannah Woodruff. *Jessica Taylor Edwards & Michael Amendola appear of Actors’ Equity Association.

Sponsor of Every Brilliant Thing is Friends of the Fringe. Grantors include Blue Star Theatres, Center in the Square, City of Roanoke Arts Commission, City of Salem, National Endowments for the Arts, Theatre Communications Group and Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Every Brilliant Thing runs November 7 – 10 in the renovated Green Box, MMT’s Waldron Stage. Tickets can be bought online at millmountain.org or at the box office: 540-342-5740. Don’t wait to get your tickets, only 100 seats per-performance.