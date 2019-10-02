Roanoke County Open New 235 Acre Park on National Public Lands Day

Hinchee Park Offers Regional Trail Connections to Carvins Cove & Hanging Rock

Roanoke County opened its new 235 acre park with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, September 28. Hinchee Park is a woodland preserve consisting of a two-mile trail connecting the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail with Carvins Cove Natural Reserve.

Opening the new park on National Public Lands Day highlights its significance in connecting two of the region’s most important recreational assets: the Greenway network and Carvins Cove. The new park will immediately provide pedestrian, mountain biking and equestrian access to over 60 miles of trails within Carvins Cove.

Hinchee Park was made possible by a generous land donation from Nancy Hinchee Pace, as well as significant fundraising efforts from private donors coordinated through Roanoke Valley Greenways and Pathfinders for Greenways. Additional support came through grant funding by the Beirne Carter Foundation, the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and the Virginia Land Conservation Fund.