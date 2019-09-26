Workforce Development Key for Rural Communities Governor Says During VA Tech Visit

During Gov. Ralph Northam’s visit to Virginia Tech this week, he stressed the need to invest in agriculture, technology, tourism, and healthcare among other things, in order to help the commonwealth’s rural communities thrive, but he said that that underpinning all these issues is the need to provide jobs and build a strong workforce.

“Where the rubber meets the road is workforce development,” Northam said. He was in Blacksburg as part of the two-day Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity that stressed innovative partnerships. Northam recalled his own childhood growing up on a farm on the Eastern Shore and the need to create and keep jobs in communities like his hometown.

The summit was put on by the Virginia Rural Center, which is a collaborative partnership of the Center for Rural Virginia and the Council for Rural Virginia, which work together on a joint mission to work with policymakers and stakeholders to create innovative solutions and expand entrepreneurial opportunities to ensure economic prosperity for all regions in the commonwealth. Panel discussions addressed issues ranging from broadband access to community revitalization.

Alan Grant, dean of the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, was part of a panel that discussed how technological changes are helping agriculture — the state’s largest private economic sector — remain a driver of rural economies.