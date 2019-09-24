What’s the show about?

The Glass Menagerie is a memory play told from the point-of-view of a young, aspiring poet named Tom Wingfield. Set in 1937 St. Louis, the play follows Tom’s story about working in a shoe warehouse to support his mother, Amanda, and his sister, Laura.

We learn that Amanda was born and raised a Southern belle who had lots of handsome men after her when she was in her prime. She now takes out her frustrations on her daughter Laura, who has not yet managed to attract her own gentlemen callers and get married. However, Laura has her own passions and keeps secrets about her life from her family. Soon, Amanda enlists Tom to help her find a suitable man for Laura, but when Tom brings his friend Jim O’Connor home from the warehouse, Laura realizes he is the guy she had a crush on all through high school!

Throughout the course of the evening, Laura’s shyness takes over, Tom’s flaws become apparent, Amanda finally snaps, and chaos, hilarity, and heartbreak ensue.

The Glass Menagerie begins Wednesday Sept 25 and runs until Oct 6 on the Trinkle MainStage. Visit millmountain.org or call 540-342-5740 to reserve your tickets.

*Amy Baldwin and Lauren Wainwright appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

