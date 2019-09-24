Roanoke College To Host Economist and Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient Dr. Art Laffer

Economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan and 2019 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dr. Art Laffer will be on the Roanoke College campus this Thursday, September 26.

Dr. Laffer, the father of supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve, will speak on the U.S. economy followed by a Q&A led by Dr. Alice Louise Kassens, Center for Economic Freedom Director and the John Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College.

With degrees from Yale University (BA (economics), MBA) and Stanford University (PhD, economics), Dr. Laffer boasts a long economic policy resume, including advising President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher. In addition to several academic posts, including the University of Chicago, Laffer is the author of several books.

Dr. Laffer will be giving a public talk in Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center on Thursday night, September 26th at 6:00 p.m.