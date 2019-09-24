Film Aims to Raise Awareness Around Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54 percent of females and 46 percent of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment.

On September 24, 2019, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley, and The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation will hold a special screening of the documentary, “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” at Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Theatre at 7pm.

This event aims to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts. The event will feature a viewing of the 43-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion featuring Cathy Brown, LCSW, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Dr. Felicity Adams-Vanke, Carilion Clinic, and Jodi Beland, Program Director of The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.

Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.

The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

