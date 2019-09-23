City, Local Groups to Plant Trees Along Roanoke River Greenway

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Urban Forestry staff in the City’s Parks and Recreation Department will partner with Trees Roanoke, the Roanoke Tree Stewards, and Novozymes to plant trees along the Roanoke River Greenway in southeast Roanoke.

Trees Roanoke, a local nonprofit with a mission to help replace trees on City property, purchased the trees with funds raised in 2018. The City’s Urban Forestry staff recognized the parking lot on Bennington Avenue, SE as a priority for tree planting because the shade, stormwater benefits, and wildlife habitat that trees provide are limited at this location.

The Roanoke Tree Stewards, a volunteer group who helps maintain and advocate for trees in the City of Roanoke, will demonstrate the proper planting technique, and Novozymes employees are participating as part of their Green and Connect Team’s sponsorship of the Trees Roanoke mission.

“When people come together to plant trees, special places are created that will benefit generations to come,” Trees Roanoke President, Jamie King, said. “While the environmental impact is obvious, the partnerships that are formed will benefit the City and its residents as well.”

For more information about the event, please contact Jamie King at 540-676-1592 or [email protected].