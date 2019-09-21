Director Hired to Lead New Outdoor Adventure Education at Roanoke College

Roanoke College has hired Patricia Lynn, who holds a graduate degree in creative and innovative education, as Campus Recreation’s director of Outdoor Adventures. Lynn will work to grow the program and further the College’s commitment to outdoor leadership, education and recreation.

Lynn’s background in outdoor adventures began when she was an undergraduate at Ohio State University. While there, she worked in the outdoor program leading trips around the country, including multiple month long backpacking expeditions in the High Sierra. She holds multiple outdoor safety certifications, and completed her graduate degree from Georgia State University, where she served as a graduate assistant for the College’s outdoor program.

“I’m impressed by the commitment to student growth and development at Roanoke College, and I look forward to helping students take advantage of the many outdoor opportunities available at Roanoke,” Lynn said. “I couldn’t do this job without our student leaders — all who acquire Wilderness First Aid certification, attend conferences, and sharpen their presentation and teaching skills. There are many ways to practice leadership, experience personal growth and find meaning and purpose in the outdoors.”

The Outdoor Adventures program offers certification, instructional classes, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, white water rafting, climbing and more throughout the region and calendar year.

“Roanoke College created this position to further connect our students with life skills and outdoor education,” said Director of Campus Recreation Todd Bowyer. “In hiring Patricia, we are well-positioned to offer quality, intentional experiences in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and beyond. I’m already impressed with Patricia’s willingness to jump in and try new things. We can’t wait to see our students take advantage of the area, and new programming.”

Visit www.roanoke.edu/outdooradventures to learn more.