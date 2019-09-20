Tech Talent Focus Cited For Helping Lure Amazon to Northern Virginia

Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria will be a “vibrant magnet for talent – not just for the East Coast but for the world,” President Tim Sands told an audience of 3,000 people in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Sands joined Holly Sullivan, director of worldwide economic development for Amazon, and Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG Smith, on the opening keynote panel of the Urban Land Institute’s fall meeting. Jason Miller, chief executive officer of the Greater Washington Partnership, moderated the discussion focused on the process leading Amazon to bring its HQ2 to Arlington.

Amazon’s Sullivan said Virginia’s $1 billion plan to bolster the tech talent pipeline – which includes the Innovation Campus – was key to the company’s decision to pick a combined Arlington-Alexandria bid over proposals from 237 other localities who responded to the company’s call for submissions. Sullivan led the effort for Amazon’s HQ2 search.

“We need talent on Day One, but we also need the robust partnerships of creating a talent pipeline,” said Sullivan, stressing the need not just to create and attract new talent but to retain what’s already there.

The Washington, D.C., metro area already produces a lot of tech talent, Sullivan noted, but there wasn’t a catalyst in the region to keep it from leaving.