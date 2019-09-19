New Addiction Treatment Outpatient Program Opens in Roanoke

According to data analyzed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), 1,486 people died of drug overdoses in 2018. To help combat the challenges posed by the opioid and prescription drug epidemic, Diamond Healthcare Corporation, (Diamond) is bringing their addiction treatment experience to the Roanoke community.

Diamond has partnered with Hannah Lloyd, CSAC and Ruth Gibbs, LPC at 3959 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018, to provide intensive outpatient treatment for substance use and related disorders. This program opened on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is a six-week program for individuals with addiction issues. The four-day a week structure provides addiction education and counseling components while encouraging clients to actively apply the recovery skills to their daily lives as productive members of their community. This supportive IOP can serve in a continuum of care following a residential treatment program or as appropriate initial therapy based on criteria set by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

“So many people are impacted by the disease of addiction. This illness impacts not only our patients, but their families, their jobs, and our communities,” said Brian Clemmons, LPC, IOP Coordinator in Roanoke. “Our service can offer addiction support to patients and their families, while our partners can provide individual and family counseling for added support.”

The IOP runs evenings, from six to nine o’clock, and allows patients to continue working, maintain their current living situation, and improve their relationships, all while receiving services right in their community.

The Roanoke IOP is currently accepting new patients. For those seeking additional information, please visit us at www.diamondiop.com or contact us at 434-515-1321.

“These programs can really make a difference in our communities and we are committed to partnering across the state to end the addiction crisis in Virginia,” said Bianca Waechter, LPC, MBA, NCC, CSAC, MAC, Diamond IOP Program Director. “We have opened 8 locations in Virginia since July of 2017.

Together we’ve treated hundreds of patients and their families; allowing physicians to return to practice, mothers to return to their children, and sober men and women to return to happy, healthy, and productive lives. In recognition of Recovery Month, our alumni reunion is scheduled in Williamsburg at the end of this month.”

About Diamond Healthcare Corporation Diamond Healthcare Corporation owns and operates The Farley Center, a nationally recognized addiction treatment facility, and The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place, a 66-bed psychiatric hospital. Both facilities are located on the behavioral health campus in Williamsburg, Virginia. Diamond partners with hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide to implement, improve and expand their behavioral health offerings. Our portfolio of services addresses behavioral health in senior living facilities, inpatient and outpatient units, and includes addiction treatment programs, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and revenue cycle services.

As a national innovator with nearly 35 years of experience, we strive every day to maintain a leadership position in our field, guided by our core values of quality care, ethical conduct and financial stewardship. Learn more about our services at www.diamondhealth.com.