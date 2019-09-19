Distracted Driving Experts Gather in Roanoke For Virginia Summit

Renowned experts from around the world will converge in Roanoke next week to discuss solutions to the issue of distracted driving. The 7th Annual Distracted Driving Summit is being held on September 25-26 at the Hotel Roanoke. The event, organized by DRIVE SMART Virginia, is an opportunity to focus on saving lives by eliminating distracted driving.

“This Summit will address many different facets in the fight against distracted driving, all of which are extremely important,” says Janet Brooking, Executive Director of DRIVE SMART Virginia. “From law enforcement efforts to corporate policies to technology to identifying the problem through research and data, we must be willing to take a multi-pronged approach to saving lives on our roadways. We can make a difference if we work together.”

The Summit will open on Wednesday, September 25th, with presentations from Virginia Tech Transportation Institute Director Dr. Tom Dingus and National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg. (A detailed listing of all speaker biographies can be found here. The first general session panel is entitled, “The Making of a Law and Its Impact.” Speakers on the panel include:

Rob Bohannon, Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP

Christina Dempsey, Three Ribbons for Three Reasons

Chief Doug Goodman, Ashland Police Department

Charlie Klauer, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute

Jennifer Smith, org

The first Thursday morning panel is entitled, “Technology: Helpful or Hindrance?” and speakers include:

Frank Cruice, Perdue Farms

Ian Reagan, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

David Strayer, University of Utah

The final panel on Thursday morning is entitled, “New and Innovative Strategies to Combat Distraction” and speakers include:

Joel Feldman, EndDD

Jessica Kearney, Travelers Institute

Ben Kotrc, TrueMotion

The closing plenary speaker is National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regional administrator Stephanie Hancock, who is expected to offer motivational remarks on next steps and action items.