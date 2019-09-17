SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society Announces Fall Boat Show Awards

Photo Credit: Nadine Breen

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held their Annual Fall Boat Show at Mariners Landing on Smith Mountain Lake this past Saturday.

Under moderate temperatures a variety of Chris-Craft and Century Antique Boats were displayed from states as far away as Ohio.  A total of 48 boats and their owners provided a lot of “looking” for those that attended the 29th Annual SML Antique Boat Show.

Peoples Choice—Mike and Delores Mutchler -1929 25′ Morris Launch “Symphony”

Judged Awards:

Best Chris Craft——– Gil Maringer-1948 20′ Chris Craft Custom “Legend”
Best Century———– Ray Mc Dowell- 1963 18′ Century Sabre “Heaven On A Sunday”
ACBS Best Preserved—— -Rick Watson- 1950 20′ Chris Craft Utility “The General”
Claud Watson craftsmanship award——Bill Garrecht-1955 Chris Craft Capri ” Water Lily”
ACBS best non wood——-Eric Zelman-1962 14′ Lake and Sea Caribbean “Jet Screamer”
Oldest boat————Mark Thompson-1929 26′ Hacker Dolphin “Lootus”
Longest distance traveled———-Gil Maringer- Akron Ohio “Legend”
Junior Judges choice———John Coffman- 1959 19′ Chris Craft Cavalier “Muddy Paws”

Captains Choice Awards

Best Runabout———-Thomas Quinn- 1940 23′ Chris Craft Custom “Patriot”
Best Utility———–Al Olson- 1950 23′ Chris Craft Holiday “Norwegian Son”
Best Cruiser————–Mike Worly- 1980 26′ Outer Reef “Tugly”
Best Outboard———-Bob Pennoyer- 1958 14′ Lone Star Malibu “Tin Man”
Best Lapstrake———-Bob Blanchard- 1957 18′ Chris Craft Sea Skiff “Lil Rascal”
Best Contemporary———-Bill Garrecht- 1998 19′ Vintage Marine “Wowee”
Best Non Powered———–Karl Hellinger- 1949 18′ Peterborough “Admiral”

For further information regarding the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter contact Alan Frederick 540-352-8653 or via email to [email protected]