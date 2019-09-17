Extension / Cooperatives hold 43rd Annual Forestry and Wildlife Field Tours

Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with Virginia’s natural resource agencies, companies, and associations, will hold their 43rd Annual Fall Forestry and Wildlife Field Tours starting Oct. 11.

The tours offer landowners, natural resource professionals, and other interested Virginians the opportunity to spend a day in the field visiting a variety of properties that are actively managed for timber and wildlife. Participants will visit private, industry, and public lands that center on multiple-use management opportunities and practices.

“The field tour series is the longest running program of its kind in Virginia, and perhaps even the country,” said Jennifer Gagnon, coordinator of the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program.

The tours promote wise resource management on private forestlands and focus on science-based forestry and wildlife management practices, public and private sources of technical and financial management assistance, and networking among landowners and natural resource professionals. The experience provides a perfect setting for landowners to discuss their forest management issues with professionals in an informal setting, as well as to network with their peers.

Tours will be held in three locations:

Floyd County on Oct. 11

Charlotte County on Oct.17

Fredericksburg and Stafford County on Oct. 25

Pre-registration is required, as space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee, which covers lunch, refreshments, and transportation, is $45 per person or $80 per couple. A limited number of scholarships are available for K-12 teachers.

For more information, email Jennifer Gagnon or call 540-231-6391.