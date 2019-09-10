Senior Living Community Celebrates Pre-Opening with VIP / Ribbon Cutting Event

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI), a family-owned and Virginia based Senior Living Community management company, celebrated the pre-opening of Woodland Hills Community with a formal VIP and Ribbon Cutting Event on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Several hundred attendees enjoyed tours of the community, live entertainment, and delicious food prepared by the RUI Culinary Experience Team of Executive Chefs. The Ribbon Cutting and Champagne Toast included presentations by William Fralin, CEO of RUI; Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President of RUI; Mary-Katelyn Hovanic, Academic Administrator for RUI University; Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lee and future resident Ms. Mary Slough-Picone. Joining in the ceremony were RUI Board members, W. Heywood Fralin and Karen Waldron as well as VHCA/VCAL President and CEO, Keith Hare.

“I look forward to move-in day,” said Mary Slough-Picone, while presenting with her friends and future residents. “In the very near future, not only will I be a resident of Woodland Hills but so will several of my neighbor friends and a high school classmate as well. This community provides a place for now and later down the road. That translates as piece of mind, not only for me but for my family.”

With a mission to deliver a lifestyle that residents have both earned and deserve, RUI’s President, Doris-Ellie Sullivan, encouraged attendees to explore the community and talk with staff on the purposeful design elements, amenities, community offerings, and nursing care.

“We’re bringing a unique product to the Roanoke Valley,” said William Fralin, CEO of RUI. “Woodland Hills is designed to be an interactive hub for our area offering space for meetings as well as programming through RUI University which is open and free to the community alongside our residents.”

RUI University was established in 2017 with the intent of providing semester-based courses through partnerships with universities, colleges, and museums. Courses are designed to provide intellectual engagement and social connection to residents and visitors while exploring the topics that they care most about in both an educational and entertaining manner.

“This is not about a building”, said Fralin while pointing to a sea of blue uniformed staff behind him. “What we do is bring together someone who needs care with someone who is willing to provide it. It’s about the relationships and the incredible bonds that will be built inside this community.”

Woodland Hills is RUI’s ninth community in Virginia. The new community represents a $27 million investment in the Roanoke Valley, bringing 150 new job opportunities with health benefits, 401K, and relocation packages. In addition, the area will experience the economic impact of the spending power of 130 new residents.

The Woodland Hills Community will offer: