President Tim Sands Spotlights Virginia Tech’s Goals / Growth

Growth is good. And for Virginia Tech, this is not only evident in the record surge of first-year students who landed in Blacksburg last month.

In his fourth State of the University address on Friday afternoon, President Tim Sands explained to the campus and community crowd that Virginia Tech’s growth is happening in many ways and in many places.

“Today, the university we imagined is taking shape right before our eyes,” he said from the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre stage at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg.

During the address, Sands, who this year marks his fifth year as Virginia Tech’s president, highlighted the university’s expanding work in Blacksburg, Roanoke, the greater Washington, D.C., metro area, and across the state. Through live video and a large screen, he also spoke with faculty, a student, and a software company leader who are working in these areas.

In Blacksburg, changes are underway to prepare the university for one of its milestone goals — to have 30,000 undergraduate students by 2023. Some of the campus upgrades include renovations to Holden Hall, War Memorial Hall, and portions of McComas Hall; construction of a multi-modal transit facility on Perry Street; and a new Creativity + Innovation District on the east side of campus. The district, which reflects Virginia Tech’s Creativity + Innovation Destination Area, will include a new residence hall and two living-learning communities for students interested in the arts and entrepreneurship. Destination Areas, put in place by former provost Thanassis Rikakis, are academic and research groups that cross multiple disciplines.