DICK BAYNTON: Is Our Constitutional Republic at Risk?

As a nation, we are on the verge of losing our way of life as defined in the ‘Declaration of Independence’ as set forth by Congress on July 4th, 1776.That document proclaims, “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. –that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The document adds the following, “Prudence, indeed, will dictate that government long established should not be changed for light and transient causes.”

In most past conflicts and wars, our differences were with foreign powers. It is important to note that nearly all of these deadly conflicts were fought on foreign soil but were not offensive conflicts of invasion and acquisition but defensive battles to liberate and set free those victims who had been captured, imprisoned and/or enslaved.

But the contemporary risk of losing our great nation as it has stood for over 243 years is from internal squabbles among ourselves. Here is an example of our divisiveness: the ‘Resist’ movement that has been going on full steam since (and before) January 20th, 2017. The winner of the presidential election has been challenged persistently by disputing every word, every decision and every action of the current elected President of The United States. The word ‘impeachment’ has been in daily use by liberal progressive Democrats.

Abraham Lincoln said this in a speech delivered to the State Republican Convention in Springfield, Illinois in 1858: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Although Lincoln was a brilliant orator, these words of wisdom had been drawn from the Holy Bible. Matthew 12:25 states that, “Any kingdom divided against itself is laid waste; and any city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” Also in the New Testament, Mark 3:25 says this, “And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.” The words were spoken prior to the Civil War and were related to the issue of slavery. President Lincoln presided over the War Between the states and on New Year’s Day 1863, he signed the Emancipation Proclamation even though slavery persisted for another three years and was abolished forever with the ratification of Constitutional Amendment XIII (13) on December 6th, 1865.

Our nation is divided regarding immigration, abortion, racism, the economy, crime and almost every other critical issue that constitutes our ‘pursuit of Happiness.’ The weekly homicides in Chicago are reported occasionally on page 7 of some newspapers but when mass murders occur anywhere in our country, the inflated headlines are on the front pages of all newspapers. When cops shoot someone, cops are blamed; when mass murders occur, guns are blamed. When an applicant lies on a college entry application, he/she is usually excluded from consideration; when an illegal alien applies for college entry, he/she is often provided a plethora of benefits.

Our nation is infested with corruption; former FBI Director Comey exonerated Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton from felonies during and after her time in office. The two-year long ‘Mueller Investigation’ cost $32 million and was based on the false premise of a report presented to the ‘Fisa Court.’ Governors, mayors, police and sheriffs defend ‘sanctuary’ status for jurisdictions that protect illegal aliens, some of whom are acknowledged criminals. Congress can’t seem to pass legislation regarding immigration, funding social security and other entitlements. Teachers unions have wrested authority from school boards and severed the link of student performance with teacher compensation and benefits in public education. Unions are in complete control of the USPS and many government agencies; most government workers receive pay and benefits that private enterprise employees can only dream of.

Several Democratic presidential candidates offer free college, one candidate proposes $1,000 per month income for every citizen 18 and over, others plan to offer free healthcare to everyone including illegal aliens. The ‘Green New Deal’ eliminates coal and petroleum extraction, refining and use.

If any of these liberal Democratic candidates win the presidency, our nation will become a socialist union of equal government dependency and privation. A HOUSE DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF CANNOT STAND. It is an everlasting truth.