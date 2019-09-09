Annual Run For Donuts 5k / Fun Run To be Held November 2nd

Roanokers are invited to join SVH Services for the 3rd Annual Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, November 2nd as we raise funds to meet the needs of individuals with unique learning challenges across their lifespans. Bring your family and friends to run, jog, and even walk through the beautiful grounds at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Strollers are welcome.

“Sherwood is pleased to provide an enclosed and beautiful setting for those wanting to honor loved ones while supporting a wonderful cause–It will be a great event!” stated Sherwood Memorial Park President, Susan Mini.

The Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run will be supporting the three programs offered by SVH Services: SVH Adult Services, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC), and SVH Family Services. These programs are geared toward accomplishing goals associated with meaningful employment, social relationships, enjoyable hobbies and independence. All SVH Services’ programs can work independently or together to achieve goals for each individual client’s goals.

“Because adults with unique learning challenges usually do not have funding sources after completing high school, they are often staying home, disengaged with their community and unemployed,” said SVH CEO Angie Leonard. “SVH Services depends on fundraisers, like our Run for Donuts 5K, to provide the financial resources for these wonderful men and women who DO become contributing active members of our community with our help.”

The first 150 people to register for either the 5K or the Fun Run will receive an exclusive race knit beanie cap. All participants will get to pick out a yummy donut from Dunkin’ Donuts to munch on at the finish line – and those running the 5K will have munchkins to munch on along the course route. Eating donuts isn’t required to complete either course; however, it will definitely be a lot of fun if people do! Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best donut attire to be entered in our “Best Costume Contest”.

The 5K race starts at 8:30 am, with the Fun Run (1 mile) starting at 8:45 am. Registration before September 30th will allow $5 off the registration fee of $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Fun Run.