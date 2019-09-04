Local Office on Aging (LOA) Launches Growing Forward Together Campaign

Retrofitted office provides opportunity to unify staff and better serve older persons in the region.

Since 1972, LOA has carried out its mission to help older persons remain independent for as long as possible by coordinating more than 25 senior-centric community service programs providing nutrition, education, advocacy and socialization to a growing population of aging adults.

Following more than four decades of tireless service in office spaces that were long outdated and significantly outgrown, LOA leadership and the board of directors unanimously supported the opportunity to better serve the community and secure its future with the procurement of a centrally located, custom-retrofitted office.

“The purchase and renovation of LOA’s new central office was the first opportunity in the history of the organization to construct a purpose-built space,” said Ron Boyd, president and CEO of LOA. “The new office offers greater visibility, expanded handicap parking and increased accessibility for clients and visitors, as well as greater opportunities to host education, advocacy and engagement events on site.”

LOA serves all persons 60 and older, as well as their families. Throughout its long history of service, the organization was forced to split staff into two different office locations and hold community engagement events off site due to space and resource limitations.

Replacing the Campbell Avenue office, best known for its exterior charm and interior challenges, the new headquarters is a truly central office. The expanded location and custom-renovated space provides private offices for confidential client meetings, unifies all staff under one roof and incorporates plenty of room for future expansion as needed.

In an effort to secure the building, LOA has launched the Growing Forward Together capital campaign. The campaign goal is to raise $150,000 to pay for renovation projects in full, thereby freeing LOA to devote future funds to programming and services. Currently the LOA is at 44% of its goal having raised $66,000.

“We appreciate the support of the community, our volunteers and supporters as we work to secure LOA’s future,” said Freda Smith, board president of LOA. “The Growing Forward Together capital campaign is vital to ensuring the sustainability of LOA programs throughout the region and we thank every community member and partner organization for their continued support.”

Visit loaa.org to learn more about the new facility, LOA services and how you can support the Growing Forward Together capital campaign this year.