VT School of Performing Arts Announces 2019-20 Season

The Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts has announced its upcoming 2019-20 season of performances by students, faculty members, and guest artists. The season begins on Aug. 30 with a faculty/guest artist recital and will continue through May. Many of the more than 100 events are free.

Music

Music on Mondays and Faculty/Guest Artist Recitals are presented throughout the season. This year’s featured guest performers include pianist Sara Davis Buechner, the Ceruti String Quartet, the electro-acoustic trumpet quintet Fifth Bridge, the Millar Piano Duo, contemporary pianist Kathleen Supove, the Acute Sax Trio, and flutist/composer Valerie Coleman.

In September, the fourth annual Virginia Tech Trumpet Festival will welcome trumpet artists Graham Breedlove and Wiff Rudd. In April, mallet artist Anders Astrand will perform with the Percussion Ensemble, and in May, guest saxophonist Brad Leali will join the Virginia Tech Jazz Ensembles.

Ensemble concerts showcase student talent throughout the year. Music ensembles include the New River Valley Symphony, Wind Ensemble, Virginia Tech Choirs, Symphony Band, Jazz Ensembles, Percussion Ensemble, New Music Ensemble, Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio (DISIS), and brass, woodwind, and string ensembles. Guest artists, composers, and conductors often participate in these concerts. The public is also invited to sit in on free masterclasses and convocations to watch guest artists working one-on-one with students to refine their artistic skills.

Theatre

The Mainstage Theatre Series continues its tradition of bringing innovative, thought-provoking works to the Virginia Tech stage. This season includes:

The first “T101 Workshop” play of the season will bring levity on Oct. 30-Nov. 1 with David Sedaris’ “The Santaland Diaries,” adapted by Joe Mantello. These free workshop performances highlight the talents of student performers in the intimate Theatre 101 venue on College Avenue. Other workshop plays will be announced throughout the season.

In May, a special free event titled “Performing History: Women and the Vote” will take place at the Alexander Black House.

Cinema

The annual student-led Progeny Short Film Festival will showcase local and regional talent at the Lyric Theatre on Sept. 21. Film categories include narrative, documentary, experimental, animated, super short, and high school. Admission is free.

For a list of all events, visit the School of Performing Arts website.

Advance tickets are available online and by phone. For Squires and Burruss events, visit https://campuslife.universitytickets.com or call 540-231-5615. For events in the Moss Arts Center, visit artscenter.vt.edu or call 540-231-5300.